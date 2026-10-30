Digital Energy Stock Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) Powers On

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including tech and digital infrastructure stocks issues a news and trading alert for Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT ).

Hut 8 Corp makes the TSX top percentage gainer list today, currently trading at 145.43 +21.50 (+17.37%). The stock has a morning high of 149.47 on the TSX.

On the Nasdaq the stock is trading at 104.45 +16.27 (+18.45%).

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The stock is still drawing in retail investor interest following news on July 20th announcing the commercialization of the second phase of its one-gigawatt Beacon Point data center campus in Nueces County, Texas through a second 15-year, $9.8 billion lease for 352 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity. The tenant, the high-investment-grade company that executed the Phase 1 lease, has doubled its contracted IT capacity at the campus to 704 MW. The Transaction fully commercializes the Beacon Point campus against its 1,000 MW of utility capacity, secured under an interconnection agreement with AEP Texas for electric delivery service.

Hut 8 is an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive technologies such as AI, high-performance computing, and ASIC compute. The Company develops, commercializes, and operates industrial-scale energy and data center infrastructure through a power-first, innovation-driven approach.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA ) another stock competing in the digital energy sector is also gaining today, trading at 11.86 +1.80 (+17.95%) as of this report.

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

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