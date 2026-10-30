Trading Frenzy On T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) Stock Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues a news and trading alert for T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS ), a defense company focused on acquiring and operating mission-critical businesses tied to national security programs.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS ) is currently trading at 79.21 +28.99 (+57.73%) on volume of over 6.8 Million shares. The stock hit a day's high of $91.

The stock makes the NASDAQ top percentage gainers list today, with no news from the company today. So what is driving the run?

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) has seen its shares trade sharply higher in recent sessions. The rally is being driven by a classic low-float squeeze setup following a major reverse stock split, combined with tangible operational updates in military contracts and counter-drone technology.

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On July 16, 2026, T3 Defense announced a 1-for-125 reverse stock split of its common stock, which became effective at 12:01 a.m. on July 20, 2026. The move was designed to help the company regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The split significantly reduced the number of shares outstanding from approximately 139.8 million to roughly 1.12 million (or about 1 million on a rounded basis in company disclosures). In micro-cap and small-float stocks, such a contraction can amplify price swings: relatively modest buying volume can produce outsized percentage gains as available shares become scarce.

Day-trading interest has further fueled the momentum, with the stock experiencing high volatility, trading halts, and multi-session advances in the post-split period.

T3 Defense has highlighted recent business execution that investors are watching closely. In mid-July, the company's wholly owned subsidiary Rimon completed delivery of a $1.1 million order for Yam-Or portable elevated battlefield lighting systems to a major Israeli defense customer. The order was fulfilled in two phases entirely through Rimon's in-house engineering and manufacturing, meeting stringent defense logistics standards. These systems provide rapid-deployment illumination covering hundreds of meters, suited for perimeter defense, checkpoints, border surveillance, and forward operating bases. Earlier in the month (July 10 announcement), T3 Defense acquired a 60% stake in Project35, an Israeli developer of drones, aerial interceptors, and counter-UAV systems. Project35 already supplies Tier-1 customers including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), ELTA Systems, Rafael, Elbit Systems, and the Israel Ministry of Defense. The portfolio includes field-proven unmanned platforms and an autonomous aerial interceptor that has completed initial live-fire trials. Project35 expects approximately $2.4 million in 2026 revenue (following about $1.4 million unaudited in 2025). The transaction involved the issuance of roughly 21 million pre-split T3 shares plus a $1.25 million promissory note, with T3 also committing to invest an additional $2.5 million in the business over 12 months.

Excerpt from Most Recent Company News

The most recent official update came on July 20, 2026, regarding subsidiary Industrial Techno-Logic Solutions (ITS):

This delivery of an automated composite production line underscores the company's strategy of transferring defense-proven manufacturing capabilities into broader industrial applications while supporting sovereign supply-chain needs.

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