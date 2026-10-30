Cherif Claims Gold Tour Victory At Hathab

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cyrine Cherif claimed victory in the Gold Tour on her horse Triple T, clocking 29.82 seconds without faults on the second day of the fourth leg of the 10th Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.

Hamad Nasser al-Qadi finished second on Happy Tina in 30.66 seconds, while Abdulaziz Khalid al-Bukhari took third place on Genghis in 30.88 seconds.

In the team competition, Al Kass Channel topped the standings with a combined time of 65.93 seconds. Al Shaqab Academy finished second in 68.25 seconds, while Al-Salam placed third in 64.35 seconds.

Ali bin Yousef Al-Rumaihi, vice-chairman of the tournament's organising committee, presented the awards to the winners.

In the 110cm Open Class, Saeed Hamad Juma took first place on Duros in 45.75 seconds. Ghanem Nasser al-Qadi finished second on Furia in 45.9 seconds, while Ali Khalid al-Obaidli placed third on Roxette in 46.8 seconds.

Al-Obaidli also won the junior category, completing the course on Roxette in 46.8 seconds. Abdullah Mohammed al-Marri finished second on Curt Lilly in 46.97 seconds, while Alia Ahmed al-Khater took third place on Denver in 49.71 seconds.

In the 70cm Future Riders class, Nayla Mohammed al-Thani claimed victory on Malaga in 49.81 seconds. Manar Rashid al-Shahwani finished second on Coco Chanel in 50.31 seconds, while Mohammed Abdulrahman al-Marri took third place on Jiel in 50.42 seconds.

The fourth leg concludes today with the Future Riders class, featuring a two-phase competition over 90cm, followed by the Bronze Tour individual and team competitions over 120cm.

The Diamond Tour, set at 150cm, will bring the showjumping programme to a close. The final day will also feature dressage competitions in the Preliminary, Elementary and Medium (Level 1) categories.

Cyrine Cherif Gold Tour Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour Qatar Equestrian Federation