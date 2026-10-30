Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets EBRD Vice President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met in Geneva on Friday with Vice President for Policy and Partnerships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Mark Bowman.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for Qatar- EBRD cooperation, alongside key regional and international issues of mutual interest.
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