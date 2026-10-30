ADNEC Group Kickstarts November With Two Of The World's Largest Events In The Energy And Tourism Sectors
The two events, held simultaneously at the Group's largest venues in the UAE and the UK, reflect ADNEC Group's capability to deliver large-scale international events across multiple markets.
ADIPEC has grown alongside the venue since it first held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in 2006. This year's edition is set to be the largest in the event's history, occupying the venue's entire 153, 000 square metres of exhibition space, along with additional halls built, featuring more than 2,000 exhibitors, multiple country pavilions, and dedicated zones for digitalisation, decarbonisation, and artificial intelligence.
In London, Excel London will welcome travel and tourism professionals from around the world for World Travel Market London, where destinations, travel brands and industry leaders meet to do business and shape the future of the sector.
Together, ADIPEC Abu Dhabi and WTM London demonstrate the strength of ADNEC Group's international venue portfolio and its ability to host world-leading events that drive economic growth, industry collaboration and global connectivity.
By welcoming hundreds of thousands of participants across Abu Dhabi and London, the Group continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner for major international exhibitions and conferences, while supporting the long-term development of the sectors and destinations it serves.
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