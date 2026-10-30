Springboard Landings Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Flagship 'Home With Heart' In Bellevue, Tennessee

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BELLEVUE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Springboard Landings celebrated the start of the 24-unit housing solution with a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 28, marking a major milestone in the organization's commitment to offer affordable housing for adults with developmental disabilities. The project aims to offer both independence and community for residents who often face limited earning potential and social isolation.







Image caption: Springboard Landings' Founder Charlie Cooper and District 22 Council Member Sheri Weiner are joined by the nonprofit's Board of Directors for the groundbreaking.

The Springboard Landings Board of Directors hosted the ceremony, which welcomed community leaders including District 22 Council Member Sheri Weiner, District 35 Council Member Jason Spain, president of the Exchange Club of Bellevue Charlie Tygard and the executive director of the Bellevue Harpeth Chamber of Commerce Hattie DeWalt. Board President, Father Mark Hunt, opened the event with a prayer and blessed the land.

“Springboard Landings is about much more than constructing a building,” said District 22 Council Member Sheri Weiner.“It's about creating a place where adults with developmental disabilities can live independently, affordably, and with dignity. A place where they can build friendships, participate in their community, and experience the security and sense of belonging that all of us deserve.”

The groundbreaking ceremony, led by Springboard Landings' Executive Director Elizabeth Grapentine, showcased the public-private collaboration between state and local government agencies, nonprofits and private businesses. Funding partners include the Barnes Housing Trust Fund, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, Studio Bank and the Tennessee Titans ONE Community.

Bringing the vision to life is a team with deep roots in building places people want to live. Springboard Landings is being co-developed by Nelson Community Partners, a real estate and urban development consulting firm based in Nashville that collaborates with mission-driven organizations to build and preserve affordable and mixed-income housing, with design by Manuel Zietlin Architects, civil engineering by CSDG, and construction by The Clear Blue Company. Freeman Webb will manage the property.

Ongoing fundraising remains a priority, with Founder Charlie Cooper noting,“We're not at the finish line. We've just made it to the beginning and it's up to all of us to continue the journey of bringing Springboard Landings to fruition as a Home with Heart to embrace our first Landers once this building is built.”

Learn more about Springboard Landings at:

MEDIA CONTACT

Elizabeth Grapentine, Executive Director

(662) 590-3304

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News Source: Springboard Landings Inc.

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