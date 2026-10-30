Truth Or Tale: Is It True Switzerland Has Enough Bunkers For Its Population In Case Of A War? - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Readers asked us if there are enough bunkers in Switzerland to protect everyone in case of a war. We went in search of an answer. This content was published on July 21, 2026 - 09:00 5 minutes

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I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

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The two world wars transformed threat perceptions in Switzerland, making civilian protection a political priority. Swiss voters approved the introduction of a civil protection articleExternal link in the constitution in 1959. The 1963 Civil Protection ActExternal link laid the foundations of the country's modern civil protection system.

This article is in response to a question from a Swissinfo user, who asked if it is true that there's a bunker space for everyone in Switzerland and whether they can still shelter the population in case of a war. If you have a question or have heard a rumour about Switzerland that you'd like us to fact-check, get in touch hereExternal link.

As Cold War tensions and the nuclear arms race intensified, Switzerland developed a unique strategy centered on a nationwide network of simple, robust and affordable shelters. They rely on their reinforced-concrete structure for mechanical resistance, fitted with blast doors, emergency exits and ventilation systems, including gas filters and overpressure valves. Larger facilities incorporate airlocks to prevent contaminated air from entering during entry or departure. These shelters are responsible for Switzerland's reputation as a“bunker nation”. But what is the situation today?

Access to shelters

“Everyone has access,” says Daniel Jordi, vice director of the Federal Office for Civil Protection link Today, there are around 370,000 shelters in Switzerland, containing up to nine million designated places nationwide.

That translates to approximately one shelter place per resident. Jordi acknowledges minor cantonal disparities, however:“There are some regions with a little bit less, but they're still building”. Accessibility standards remain consistent regardless of location. Residents should reach their assigned shelter within 30 minutes on foot at most, Jordi says.

International comparison

Switzerland's approach differs from many neighbouring European nations that dismantled civil defence infrastructure after the Cold War. Swiss authorities continue maintaining and expanding protective measures and maintain dialogue with countries sharing a similar shelter philosophy. For example, Switzerland and Singapore have been engaged in dialogue for many years, with the two countries learning from one another.

Can Swiss shelters withstand modern warfare?

Would these decades-old structures withstand contemporary attacks following recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East? Jordi says yes: they were engineered to withstand certain kinds of damage rather than specific types of weapons.

“The whole system has been built around the physical or chemical effects of weapons and not the weapon itself,” he explains. Laboratory assessments conducted four years ago confirmed continued effectiveness“against all those possible threats”.

However, no guarantee extends to deliberate targeting scenarios involving specialised penetrating ordnance.“Shelters provide protection from conventional aerial bombs, but they are not designed to withstand direct strikes. If someone was determined to kill civilians in a shelter, it might work,” Jordi says.

What is the cost of a shelter in Switzerland?

Per-capita expenditure contrasts sharply with alternative protective measures. According to Jordi's figures, each shelter place costs an average of CHF1,400 (about $1,737), distributed across six decades. This cost is quite low compared to other protective measures such as gas masks, which have to be replaced every ten years.

Additional funding of CHF220 million was recently allocated specifically for civil protection forces and crisis management teams. Total annual budgets for shelters fall under cantonal authority.

Modern day challenges

Changing work patterns complicate traditional shelter placement strategies around residential areas. Around 29% of Swiss residents commute regularly during peacetime.

According to Jordi, commuter populations face exposure risks even during relative stability.“In Ukraine we see, for example in Kyiv, that there's no active war but there are still regular attacks. We are now looking for a solution, [and are] conducting a study on how we can solve protection for commuters”.

Swiss shelters can still protect its population

So, can Swiss shelters still protect the population in case of a war?“Yes,” says Jordi.“They protect against the physical effects of modern weapons, especially long-range ones. That's precisely what they were built for.”

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Edited by Balz Rigendinger/ac/gw