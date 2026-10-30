'The People Of The DRC Don't Believe Ebola Exists' - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

MENAFN - Swissinfo) This is the statement made by Dr. Pierre-Olivier Ngadjole, a member of the Swiss NGO Medair, in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the site of one of the worst Ebola outbreaks. This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 17:00 1 minute

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Deutsch de ((Man glaubt nicht an die Existenz von Ebola)) Original Read more: ((Man glaubt nicht an die Existenz von Eb Español es ((La población de la RDC no cree en la existencia del ébola)) Read more: ((La población de la RDC no cree en la existencia del éb 中文 zh 刚果不接受埃博拉疫情的存在 Read more: 刚果不接受埃博拉

The worst Ebola outbreak ever recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has surpassed 9,000 cases, with more than 4,300 deaths recorded, local health authorities reported in mid-October.

The fatality rate is 48.3%, according to the National Institute of Public Health of the Congo (INSP).

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More More Foreign Affairs Exploitation and misinformation hinder DRC Ebola response

This content was published on Oct 26, 2026 A doctor with the Swiss NGO Medair explains why the fight to contain the Ebola epidemic has so far failed.

Read more: Exploitation and misinformation hinder DRC Ebola res

Edited by Marc Leutenegger