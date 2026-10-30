Seven Sculpture Exhibitions To See During Art Week NYC

MENAFN - USA Art News) Seven sculpture exhibitions are on view inthis fall during, a citywide festival of art events. The selections range fromto site-specific memorials by. Art Week NYC is co-organized by ARTnews, Art in America, and Artforum, and is taking place throughout the city from

The current breadth of sculpture illustrates how much the medium has expanded since 1979, when critic and theorist Rosalind Krauss published her essay“Sculpture in the Expanded Field.” Krauss observed at the time that,“Over the last ten years rather surprising things have come to be called sculpture: narrow corridors with TV monitors at the ends; large photographs documenting country hikes; mirrors placed at strange angles in ordinary rooms; temporary lines cut into the floor of the desert.”

Since then, sculpture has broadened further into areas such as crafts, gardens, and masquerades, which were largely unexplored by mainstream Western art during Krauss's era. Contemporary sculpture can manifest as a bacterial culture, a free clinic, or a virtual world. Today,“The Kiss” could refer to Rodin's 1882 marble, Constantin Brancusi's 1923–1925 limestone carving, or Tino Sehgal's 2003 constructed situation.

Source: ARTnews