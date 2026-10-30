Photographer Timothy Boomer Documents Insect Galls' Intricate World

MENAFN - USA Art News) Nature photographerspecializes in capturing the often-overlooked world of insect galls, unusual growths induced on plants by insects. These structures, primarily formed by cynipid wasps (also known as gall wasps), serve as both protection and a food source for developing larvae.

Galls result from chemicals inserted by larvae into host plants, drawing on the plant's resources. They vary significantly in size, can appear in clusters, and display a range of colors from ruddy brown to vibrant pinks and yellows. Boomer expressed his particular interest, stating to Colossal,“Galls can be brought about by many different organisms, but I tend to focus on the ones induced by cynipid wasps because they are the most visually stunning (at least in my opinion).”

The intricate relationship ensures the larva's safety from predators, provides sufficient nourishment, and allows it to mature before emerging. Different wasp species induce distinct gall characteristics, often on specific parts of plants. Scientists estimate there are at least 1,300 cynipid species globally.

Environmental factors can sometimes alter a gall's appearance. Boomer noted an atypical spined turban gall, which normally has a bubblegum-pink hue with spines from a flat center. He documented a darker pink version with blackened tips and spikes across its surface. Boomer explained,“In this case, normal development was interrupted by a non-inducer entering the gall at an early stage. I'm not a scientist, so I won't pretend to fully comprehend the intricacies of how all this plays out, but I think of it as a 'home invasion' that actually alters the home.”

To achieve clarity at such a minuscule scale and shallow depth of field, Boomer employs a focus-stacking technique, digitally layering hundreds or thousands of images. He performs minimal editing in Photoshop, aiming to preserve the integrity of the natural scene.“Nature does not need to be 'enhanced,'” he stated, emphasizing his commitment to showcasing nature's inherent beauty and bizarre geometries. Boomer's work, which also includes slime molds and flowers, is available on Instagram.

Source: This Is Colossal