MENAFN - USA Art News), founder and director of London's, observes a shift in the art market toward connoisseurship and long-term collecting, moving away from what he described as the“dizzying, speculative peaks of the early 2020s.” Warburton's art advisory, established in, focuses on prints and multiples and serves private and institutional clients through an international network.

This assessment is supported by recent market research. Bank of America's Fall 2026 Art Market Update indicates that the percentage of collectors motivated primarily by investment has decreased from 50 percent to 36 percent. Warburton views this decline as“a profound return to connoisseurship, aesthetic appreciation, and long-term collecting.” Additionally, UBS and Art Basel data show that auction sales for established Impressionist, Modern, and Post-War art categories increased during the first half of the year, while sales for younger contemporary art categories decreased. Buyers, he noted, are now proceeding with greater caution and detailed scrutiny.

Warburton's conversations with international clients in London confirm this trend of heightened discernment. He noted that demand for the late Yayoi Kusama's work remains strong, but the market for her prints and multiples is now bifurcated. Collectors are willing to pay more for works on paper in pristine, original condition, preferring to wait for such pieces rather than acquire those with minor flaws. He observes this same discipline across the broader prints market, following solid results from recent Christie's and Sotheby's sales in London. Further information is anticipated from upcoming major print sales in New York.

Despite these market adjustments, Warburton remains enthusiastic about art fairs, calling them a“thrill.” He finds the changes make the work rewarding and, as the year draws to a close, stated,“The market feels healthy and well-calibrated.”

We previously reported:

London's art market sees renewed interest in the Cool Britannia era, fueled by a Tate Britain exhibition, significant auction sales, and diverse perspectives

Source: Artnet News