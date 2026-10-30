Magenta Plains Celebrates 10 Years With Canal Street Exhibition

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York'sgallery is celebrating itswith an exhibition showcasing groundbreaking technology-influenced installations, sculptures, and paintings. The show, which features selections of these works, will be on view through

Founded in 2015, Magenta Plains originated when artists Chris Dorland and David Deutsch approached Olivia Smith, who at the time ran Exhibition A on the Upper East Side, a company specializing in contemporary art editions. Despite having no prior experience managing a commercial gallery or negotiating with museums, Smith felt a connection with Dorland and Deutsch, who had secured a ground-floor storefront on Allen Street.

The trio sought a name that conveyed a sense of openness.“We wanted something expansive and open-ended,” Smith told Hyperallergic.“We felt Magenta Plains represented a place, but we didn't know what that place was that we were building yet.” The gallery has since relocated from its original Allen Street spot and now occupies a 4,500-square-foot space at 149 Canal Street, contributing to the contemporary art scene in Downtown Manhattan. The gallery's current address is 149 Canal Street.

We previously reported:

Oscar Sunderland and Chloe Stewart's OCD Gallery operates without a permanent space, staging nomadic exhibitions that interact with unique locations.

Source: Hyperallergic