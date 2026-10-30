Investornewsbreaks VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA) Expands Nams Strategy To Advance Bitac(R) Therapies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VERAXA Biotech (NASDAQ: VRXA) is expanding its use of human-relevant preclinical testing methods across its antibody-based cancer drug development programs, aiming to improve the clinical relevance of research findings while reducing animal testing. The company is implementing New Approach Methodologies (“NAMs”), including three-dimensional tumor spheroid models and patient-derived tumor models, in support of its BiTAC(R) T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibody-drug conjugates. VERAXA reported that its lead BiTAC T-cell engager demonstrated selective, potent T-cell-mediated tumor-cell killing across 10 patient-derived non-small cell lung cancer models, while relevant controls showed minimal activity. The ex vivo study required approximately 10 mice, compared with an estimated 200 or more for comparable in vivo efficacy studies, according to the company. The findings support VERAXA's dual-targeting approach, which is designed to direct immune activity toward cancer cells expressing two selected targets, and its broader strategy of using human-relevant models in preclinical research.

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About VERAXA Biotech AG

VERAXA is building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific T cell engagers, bispecific ADCs and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, VERAXA is rapidly advancing its pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. The company was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology. For regular updates about VERAXA Biotech, visit .

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