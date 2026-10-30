Dual-Impact Antibody Combats Multiple Tumor Types In Preclinical Study

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Immunotherapy is a relatively new approach in the treatment of cancer and it has had profound effects on the patients who are responsive to these treatments. Researchers have been working to find ways of making the therapy effective for more categories of patients, since the current immunotherapies don't work for everyone.

While Wang and his team plan their next steps after this preclinical study, other teams, such as the R&D team at Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDI), are also focused on developing the...

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