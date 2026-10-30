Chinesenewsbreaks SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) Partners With ATTRUS To Expand Digital Payments In Latin America

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Gello Finance Ltd., has signed a financial and technology services agreement with ATTRUS US LLC to jointly develop liquidity services, cross-border payment networks and stablecoin fiat on/off-ramp capabilities across Latin America, initially targeting Mexico and Brazil. Under the agreement, Gello Finance will integrate its blockchain technology, AI-driven payment routing infrastructure and dual-token digital ecosystem with ATTRUS's established local financial networks and fiat settlement channels.

SOLOWIN Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) said the collaboration will focus on reducing friction in cross-border payments, developing stablecoin conversion services for regional users and businesses and advancing digital financial infrastructure for sectors including embedded finance, cross-border e-commerce and Web3. The company said the agreement supports its global expansion strategy following progress in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, with technical integration and product deployment already underway for future Latin American service launches.

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About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” AXG operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or Investor Relations webpage at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AXG are available in the company's newsroom at

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