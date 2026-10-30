Canada Crypto Week Returns July 2026, 2026, Turning Toronto Into A Global Hub For Web3 And AI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Canada Crypto Week is back. Now in its sixth year, the week-long Web3 takeover of Toronto will run July 20–26, 2026, drawing builders, investors, founders, and community members from around the world for one of the most concentrated gatherings of Web3 activity on the global calendar.

At the center of Canada Crypto Week is Blockchain Futurist Conference, taking place July 21–22 at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar, Canada's largest and longest-running...

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Organizations interested in hosting a side event during Canada Crypto Week can register through canadacryptoweek.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available through futuristconference/sponsorship-form.

Conference Tickets: futuristconference/toronto/ticket

For media passes or media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

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