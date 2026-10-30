Blockchain Futurist Conference Expands Speaker Lineup For Toronto 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Blockchain Futurist Conference is pleased to announce the next wave of confirmed speakers joining the 2026 program, set to take place July 21–22 at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto.

The 2026 speaker roster now spans more than 200 confirmed voices, founders, C-suite executives, institutional leaders, and policy experts, representing the broadest lineup in the conference's nine-year history. With over 100 sessions across multiple stages, the program continues to grow ahead of what is...

Read More>>

Speaker announcements will continue in the weeks leading up to the event. Those interested in joining the stage can submit an application at futuristconference/speaker-form.

Tickets: futuristconference/toronto/ticket

Sponsorships futuristconference/sponsorship-form

For media passes or media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN