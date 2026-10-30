Cryptonewsbreaks AI Futurist Conference To Showcase The Next Wave Of Intelligent Technologies

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AI Futurist Conference is set to return for its fifth year as part of Blockchain Futurist Conference on July 21–22, 2026, expanding from a single AI track into two full days of programming delving into the exciting dynamics of artificial intelligence. The event will feature expert discussions, workshops, and immersive experiences covering topics such as agentic AI, autonomous commerce, AI-driven finance, data ownership, robotics, virtual reality, and quantum blockchain technologies. Highlights include the AGENTIC DAY Summit, Agentic Commerce Bootcamp, House of Intelligence forum, and keynote sessions featuring industry leaders from organizations including CoinDesk, Cohere, and the Blockchain Research Institute. Organizers say the conference reflects AI's shift from an emerging technology to a transformative force across industries, while also announcing that AI Futurist Conference will return for a second U.S. edition in Florida later this year.

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About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest Web3 and AI event. Since 2018, the conference has brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry leaders to explore the technologies shaping the future. Known for its immersive experiences, Futurist transforms an entertainment complex into a living showcase of Web3, AI, digital assets, gaming, digital art, and emerging technology.

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