Cryptonewsbreaks Mindwave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Launches Mindchain, Announces U.S. Listing For NILA Token

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MindWave Innovations (NYSE American: APUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals, announced MindChain, which it describes as the world's first fully insured blockchain. The Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible Layer 2 network is scheduled to launch in October 2026 and is designed to provide Ethereum-backed settlement while supporting faster transactions, staking, cross-chain asset transfers and industry-specific subnetworks. The company also announced that its NILA token will become available to U.S. users on the Webot cryptocurrency exchange beginning Aug. 3, ahead of its planned migration to MindChain as the network's native token.

The company said MindChain will provide the MindWaveDAO ecosystem with its own dedicated blockchain infrastructure, enabling predictable transaction costs and supporting applications across sectors including AdTech, ClimateTech, insurance and real-world assets. The launch roadmap calls for NILA's U.S. exchange debut in August, testnet operations and developer onboarding through September, followed by the MindChain mainnet launch and token migration in October.

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About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations is a leading provider of institutional Digital Asset Treasury (“DAT”) solutions, specializing in compliance Bitcoin treasury infrastructure, AI-driven yield capabilities, ClimateTech impact systems, and AdTech engagement platforms. The company's multi-vertical ecosystem is powered by its native token, $NILA, which enables governance, utility, and value flow across its blockchain-integrated operations. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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