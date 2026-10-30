Rising Prices Of Crude Oil Weigh On Gold Prices

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Recent reports show that the price of gold remains under pressure as rising crude oil prices fuel inflation concerns and strengthen expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy, offsetting support from declining Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty.

Whether or not silver prices slide further will be the subject of intense scrutiny by silver ecosystem players like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG)...

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