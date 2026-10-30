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Sheikha Alya Meets Senior UN Official


Date: 2026-10-30 11:04:34

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo in New York.

During the meeting, HE Sheikha Alya reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to working closely with the UN and international partners to support global efforts to achieve stability in Afghanistan.

DiCarlo reviewed the latest political and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan and related international efforts, in light of her recent visit to Kabul.

United Nations Rosemary DiCarlo humanitarian developments

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Gulf Times

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