Minister Meets Top EIF Official
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met Friday in Geneva with Kadra Hassan, the Permanent Representative of Djibouti to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Chair of the Executive Board of the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) for Trade-Related Assistance to Least Developed Countries (LDCs).
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for co-operation between Qatar and the Enhanced Integrated Framework, alongside several topics of mutual interest.WTO LDCs EIF
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