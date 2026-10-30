Spanish Researchers Develop New MRI Agent To Detect Heart Fibrosis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Spanish researchers have developed a new iron-based agent for MRI scans that showed potential in detecting heart tissue fibrosis and limiting its progression in laboratory tests.

The material, developed by researchers at CIC biomaGUNE and partner institutions, consists of 1.4-nanometer iron nanoparticles surrounded by specially designed proteins.

Tests showed that the particles accumulated in fibrotic heart tissue, producing stronger MRI signals as fibrosis increased.

Experiments on lab-grown human heart tissue also showed reduced collagen production and accumulation, and less tissue stiffness.

The findings could support new methods for detecting and monitoring heart fibrosis, although further studies are needed to establish the material's safety and effectiveness in patients.