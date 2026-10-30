Kazakhstan Reports 24.3 Million Tonne Grain Harvest For 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kazakhstan harvested 24.3 million tonnes of grain during its 2026 agricultural campaign, marking one of the highest yield levels recorded in the past 15 years, the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture announced on Friday.

According to the national railway operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, grain exports reached 1.657 million tonnes from September to Oct. 19, 2026, up 9 percent, the ministry said.

Over the past two marketing years, covering September 2024 to August 2025 and September 2025 to August 2026, Kazakhstan exported 15.5 million tonnes and 16 million tonnes of grain and flour in grain equivalent, respectively. Both figures were record highs since the country's independence, the ministry added. Enditem