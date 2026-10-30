Renovation Of Qatar National Theatre Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' has announced that the Qatar National Theatre Renovation project has been kicked off.

The project aims to modernise the theatre's facilities and technical capabilities, enhance safety standards and operational efficiency, and preserve its distinctive architectural identity and cultural significance.

The project includes the reconstruction and restoration of parts of the theatre, alongside upgrades to its audio-visual systems and stage equipment. These improvements will bring the venue in line with the latest standards and technologies used in the design and operation of modern theatres, while enhancing its readiness to host artistic performances and cultural events.

The development works are based on studies and assessments of the building, which concluded that parts of the theatre need to be reconstructed to meet safety, sustainability and operational efficiency requirements, while preserving its distinctive architectural character and aesthetic features, which have been part of the community's collective memory for decades.

Project Engineer Eng. Faysal AlQahtani, said the Qatar National Theatre renovation project reflects Ashghal's commitment to developing the country's cultural infrastructure and facilities. He noted that the project aims to enhance the theatre and modernise its facilities and equipment in line with the latest standards and technologies used in the design and operation of modern theatres, enabling it to host a diverse range of artistic performances and cultural events.

He added that Qatar National Theatre is one of the country's prominent cultural landmarks, owing to its cultural and artistic significance and the many events and milestones it has hosted over the decades, contributing to the enrichment of Qatar's cultural and artistic scene. She reaffirmed the commitment to developing the venue while preserving its distinctive architectural identity and cultural standing.

The project forms part of ongoing efforts to develop Qatar's cultural infrastructure and strengthen its capacity to host future events by providing modern facilities that meet the needs of artistic and cultural performances and support the continued growth of the country's cultural scene.