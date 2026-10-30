Qatar Will Continue Supporting Culture Despite Global Crises: Sheikha Al Mayassa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

DOHA: Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting culture, artists and creative expression despite global crises, stressing that culture remains a powerful instrument for resilience, diplomacy and dialogue among nations.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled“When Culture Transcends Borders” at CNN's Global Perspectives: In Doha event yesterday, Sheikha Al Mayassa highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in bridging divisions, reducing tensions and promoting mutual understanding amid growing global uncertainty.

She emphasised that Qatar would continue implementing its cultural programmes regardless of international challenges, noting that artists and creative professionals depend on cultural platforms to sustain their work and communicate their experiences.

She explained that cancelling cultural activities during crises might appear to be the easiest option but would amount to surrendering to circumstances beyond human control.

“You cannot control the geopolitics because these are decisions done by people outside of our country, but we are playing a leading role in trying to bring people together, de-escalate and form spaces for dialogue,” she said.

“What I can control is the agenda and we're going through the agenda because the people who need it the most need it now more than ever.”

Sheikha Al Mayassa stressed that culture provides safe spaces for artists to express diverse human experiences, including suffering, injustice, resilience and celebrations of life.

Highlighting Qatar's commitment to supporting Palestinian voices, she said the Palestinian cause has consistently remained a priority for Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

She noted that this commitment reflects fundamental principles of human rights, dignity and compassion, pointing to the presence of Palestinian academics, educators and artists within Qatar's educational and cultural institutions.

“Qatar has also extended targeted support to Palestinian filmmakers, enabling them to share their stories with international audiences.”

Sheikha Al Mayassa emphasised that every individual, regardless of nationality or background, deserves to live with dignity, adding that Qatar's cultural institutions would continue amplifying marginalised voices.

She underscored the importance of empathy in overcoming ignorance and prejudice, stressing that cultural initiatives should provide inclusive environments while respecting community values and heritage.

Discussing Qatar's growing international cultural influence, Sheikha Al Mayassa said the country has established itself as a regional centre for supporting Arab artists across fashion, design, photography, cinema and visual arts.

She highlighted the economic significance of cultural investment, noting that expenditure on the arts generates wider benefits across the national economy.

She explained that Qatar's cultural development strategy rests on two complementary priorities: nurturing local and regional talent while attracting internationally recognised artists and creative institutions.

According to her, hosting international artists encourages knowledge exchange, collaboration and co-production, enabling emerging Qatari and Arab talents to benefit from global expertise.

She compared this approach to Qatar's investments in healthcare and education, where international partnerships have helped strengthen domestic capabilities and transfer knowledge to younger generations.

Sheikha Al Mayassa also highlighted the expanding role of museums in preserving historical narratives and promoting public understanding of different civilisations.

She noted that major museum exhibitions often require between three and five years of academic research and international institutional collaboration, reflecting the depth of scholarship underpinning cultural programming.

She stressed that education and historical awareness are essential to developing a knowledge-based society, enabling future generations to appreciate the contributions of different civilisations.

Reflecting on Qatar's national development, she said culture, education and sports constitute fundamental pillars of the vision established by the late Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to transform Qatar from a hydrocarbon-dependent economy into a knowledge-based society.

She also highlighted the Father Amir's commitment to empowering women and supporting H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser in advancing reforms across education, healthcare and social development.

Addressing the relationship between artistic freedom and societal values, Sheikha Al Mayassa called for mutual respect, emphasising that creative expression should acknowledge the cultural sensitivities and traditions of communities.

She concluded by reaffirming that culture enables societies to understand one another's experiences, strengthen their identities and build bridges of cooperation across geographical and cultural boundaries.