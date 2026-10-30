Qatar Reaffirms Support For International Law Commission And Its Mandate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New York: The State of Qatar has reaffirmed its support for the International Law Commission (ILC) and its mandate, expressing its readiness to continue engaging constructively with the Commission and the Sixth Committee to strengthen an international legal order rooted in the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter.

This came in a statement delivered by Al Jazi Rashid Al Nuaimi, a member of the Qatari delegation to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, during the discussion of agenda item 78, titled "Report of the ILC on the work of its seventy-sixth and seventy-seventh sessions," at United Nations headquarters in New York.

Al Nuaimi noted that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to the ILC's mandate to codify and progressively develop international law, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation between it and the Sixth Committee, which provides a platform for member states to examine the Commission's work and express their views.

She emphasized that the Commission's work should remain grounded in the practices and views of states and, wherever practicable, reflect the diversity of legal traditions and perspectives, as well as the specific characteristics of national legal systems along with the importance of seeking consensus on the Commission's texts to the greatest extent possible to secure broad acceptance of its outcomes.

Al Nuaimi reiterated the State of Qatar's position on the criteria previously outlined during the Sixth Committee's deliberations. These criteria stipulate that any international instrument must not compromise the independence of national judiciaries; must respect the constitutions and sovereignty of states; should draw on definitions and standards established in existing international agreements; must complement existing international instruments; and should include procedural safeguards to prevent the politicization or misuse of such procedures.

States must also be given sufficient time to study the instrument, with a view to achieving the broadest possible consensus.

Noting that the Committee's work on the codification and progressive development of international law is rooted in state practice, she said that the State of Qatar contributes to this practice through its efforts to promote respect for international law and support its implementation at the national and international levels.

At the national level, Al Nuaimi noted that the State of Qatar has established a National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, which plays a key role in coordinating national efforts to implement the rules of international humanitarian law, raising awareness of those rules through legal training and education, and ensuring that national legislation aligns with relevant international obligations.

At the regional and international levels, she highlighted that the State of Qatar has become the first state to chair the Arab Permanent Committee for International Humanitarian Law. Established within the framework of the League of Arab States, the committee coordinates the efforts of national Arab committees working in this field of law.

She also noted that the State of Qatar has joined the global initiative to renew political commitment to international humanitarian law by 2025. Qatar co-chairs the initiative's third track, which focuses on the international humanitarian law and peace, reflecting its commitment to strengthening the role of international law in supporting international peace and security.

Al Nuaimi said that the State of Qatar views these national, regional, and international efforts as part of state practice that contributes to the progressive development of international law and offers new perspectives for the commission to consider in its work.