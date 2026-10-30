Joint Statement From The International Contact Group For The Great Lakes Region (ICG)

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, as members of the International Contact Group (ICG) for the Great Lakes region, chaired by France, issue the following statement on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo:

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The International Contact Group for the Great Lakes region (ICG) encourages all parties to the Washington Accords and Doha Framework to remain committed and engage in good faith to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict and to fulfil their obligations without delay. The ICG supports the efforts of the mediators, including those of the African Union, led by the President of the Council of the Togolese Republic, welcomes the co-facilitators' recent visit to the region and reaffirms the importance of regional leadership.

In light of recent political and security-related developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the ICG welcomes the statement issued on 19 October by the President of the African Union Commission calling on all parties to exercise restraint. The ICG categorically rejects the pursuit of political objectives through the use of violence, as advocated by the recently created Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN).

It underscores the need for all parties to respect the rule of law and the Constitution of the DRC and reiterates its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the DRC. It recalls the importance of a peaceful and inclusive inter-Congolese dialogue involving all key Congolese stakeholders as an essential prerequisite for lasting peace in the DRC. Political differences and grievances cannot be resolved by military means. Guaranteeing rule of law and protection of fundamental rights is crucial to ensure that all political parties and civil society organizations can freely exercise their role.

The ICG reiterates its deep concern over the continued fighting in eastern DRC and deplores the suffering inflicted on civilian populations. It urges all parties to honor their commitments made in Doha on 19 July 2025 to observe a ceasefire. The escalating use of drones has grave consequences for civilians and humanitarian workers.

The ICG reminds the parties to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2773, which calls for the Rwanda Defence Forces to cease support to the M23 and immediately withdraw from DRC territory without preconditions, the dismantling of illegitimate parallel administrations in the DRC territory, and the neutralization of the FDLR. On this last point, recalling the ICG statement of August 14 taking good note of the plan put forward by the DRC government, the ICG encourages the Congolese authorities to present an action plan and timeline aimed at swiftly implementing the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration protocol for the FDLR groups.

Against the backdrop of increasing humanitarian needs and the Ebola epidemic, the ICG urges all parties and armed groups to respect international humanitarian law and to ensure that humanitarian actors have full, safe and unimpeded access to populations in need.

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