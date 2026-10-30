Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

Secretary Rubio met today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the G-20 Ministerial in Atlanta, Georgia. They discussed bilateral cooperation on a number of regional issues, including in Iran, Sudan, and Yemen. Secretary Rubio also signed the Expo 2030 participation contract, formalizing U.S. participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh, where we will showcase American innovation, expand opportunities for U.S. businesses, and strengthen our partnership with Saudi Arabia.

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