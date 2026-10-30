Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud At An Expo 2030 Riyadh Participation Contract Signing Ceremony

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, we're – thank you all for covering this. We're excited to sign this contract that announces the United States formal commitment to Expo 2030, which will be held in Riyadh. It's still a few years away, but this is an important first step to prepare for a world-leading USA Pavilion in Riyadh, which we're very excited about. This is an opportunity to strengthen our bilateral relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to showcase America on the global stage and expand commercial opportunities for U.S. businesses. So thank you for covering it and thank you for allowing us to be a part of it.

And with that, we'll sign this. Do you want to say a few words?

FOREIGN MINISTER AL SAUD: Well, thank you, Marco, and thank you for your engagement and your support for Expo 2030, and we look forward to seeing the U.S. Pavilion and everything you have to offer.

Thank you.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Thank you.

(The contract was signed.)