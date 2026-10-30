Spotlight Feature: Debt Payoff Champions

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Ashley

Hey BAD community!

One of my favorite parts of writing here is the community aspect of learning from all of you. Every time I write about debt, saving, or investing, the comments remind me that there's no single path to financial success and personal finance is inherently...well, personal. We all have different goals and different paths to get there.

That's why I'd love to start a new interview series featuring readers who have paid off significant debt. While I've shared my own journey from six figures of debt to financial independence over the past decade, I know this community has so many other stories worth sharing, too.

I'd love to hear about your experience. What kind of debt did you have? What strategies worked? What mistakes did you make? What sacrifices were the hardest? And what did life look like on the other side?

Whether you paid off $20,000 or $200,000, over two years or twenty, I think readers can learn something from every success story.

If you are interested in being featured, leave a comment below with the best email address to reach out (or let me know if you'd rather share it privately), and I'll be in touch with more details.

I can't wait to hear your stories!

-Ashley

Image source: Pexels