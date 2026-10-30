A $300 I Don't Regret Spending

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers. Life is slowly resuming some sense of normalcy aWhen History Buff and I arrived from Vegas, we already had a plan to continue hiking together. We visited several national parks during our travels including Sequioa National Forest, Red Rocks, and the Grand Canyon. But we also discovered that we both really wanted to master paddle boarding (SUP).

I can't remember if I wrote a few years ago about going paddle boarding with my neighbor in Georgia. She and I had become friends and she'd invited me to try it. They had blow up boards and I fell in love. But was soooo out of shape and not in a position to take on anything else then.

But now...

You guessed it. Both History Buff and I purchased paddle boards. Here's a link to mine (picture above.) I got a wide, heavy duty one suitable for 3 people. Figured since I wanted to do this, I wanted to be prepared for Addie to go with.

We just took them out for the first time. Gymnast went with us to assist, mostly me. And it went spectacularly. Even Addie got into the fun I am so excited.

My board cost me $271 dollars. Life vests for Addie and I cost $73. I haven't purchased an electric pump. I did purchase a $8 attachment for my electric tire pump/car jumper though. And there are an abundance of places within an hour or so where we can go.

And since it is deflateable, I plan to take it with me in August. My old neighbor and I will hit the lakes there in Georgia.

The experience I plan to have as I master this new adventure...Priceless! Good for my body, soul, and mind! Especially now when I need it the most.