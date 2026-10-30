Varun Dhawan Says 'Never A Rivalry With My Brother', Thanks 'Bhabhi' Kiara Advani For Hospitality

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his reunion with actor Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani, putting an end to any speculation about a rivalry between the two actors.

Taking to his social media account, Varun shared a picture featuring himself, Sidharth and Kiara, with the latter seen striking a funny pose in the background.

Sidharth is seen trying to hide the baby bump of his wife who is pregnant with their second baby. Alongside the picture, Varun wrote,“Heated yes but never a rivalry with my brother. Thank u for the hospitality bhabhi ji.”

Varun and Sidharth made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar's 2012 film 'Student of the Year'. The coming-of-age romantic drama also marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, with all three actors going on to establish successful careers in the industry.

Post SOTY, Varun and Sidharth did not share screen space again, but have spoken about their equation on many occasions.

In 2023, the two appeared together on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', where they opened up about their friendship and how they have stayed connected over the years.

Varun also shares a warm equation with Kiara. The two actors worked together in the 2022 family entertainer 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

On the personal front, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July 2025.

The couple officially announced their second pregnancy on October 7, 2026 and shared a joint post on their social media account, featuring their daughter Saraayah holding tiny baby socks.

For the caption, they wrote,“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter Lara in June 2024.

–IANS

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