Netflix Renews Popular Animated Series Haunted Hotel For Third Season

Netflix Renews Haunted Hotel for Season 3

'Haunted Hotel', a popular animated series, has been renewed for the third season by Netflix. The adult comedy comes from“Rick & Morty” writer Matt Roller and follows a single mother who runs the world's most haunted hotel, the Undervale. As she juggles raising her two children with managing a slew of supernatural guests, she gets a little bit of help from her ghost brother, a demon trapped in a young boy's body and a growing collection of otherworldly friends, as per Variety.

Behind the Scenes of the Undervale

On expanding the series, Roller said,“I'm so excited to invite viewers back to the Undervale. Season 3 is full of the biggest, funniest, scariest, saddest and 'Abaddoniest' stories we've ever told, and I can't wait for everyone to see them. Candles!” Earlier this month while on“The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood” podcast, Roller revealed that the scripts for Season 3 have already been written and creators are aiming to have 10 episodes.

Cast and Production Details

The third season is set to return in 2027 and features a returning voice cast of Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson. Season 2 of the series premiered earlier this month, debuting on the Global English TV Top 10 list. Since its September 2025 release, Season 1 has garnered over 15 million views.

The adult animated comedy brings together an experienced creative team, with Roller, Chris McKenna, Steve Levy and Dan Harmon serving as executive producers. Harmon, known for his work on“Rick & Morty,” is joined by Erica Hayes, who serves as the supervising director on“Haunted Hotel.” Titmouse is handling the animation, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina also on board as executive producers. (ANI)

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