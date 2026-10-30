Poland Temporarily Suspends Constitutional Tribunal President From Duties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The website of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal has published a notice announcing the temporary suspension of its President, Bogdan Święczkowski, and Deputy President, Bartosz Sochański, from performing their official duties for a period of one month.

According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who has the longest tenure at the tribunal, will lead the institution during this period.

The stated grounds for the decision include, among other things, actions by the President and Deputy President that obstructed the convening of a general assembly of tribunal judges with the participation of all judges elected by parliament. Violations in the formation of judicial panels were also cited.

Following the publication of the announcement, large crowds of protesters gathered outside the tribunal building. Police officers subsequently entered the premises.