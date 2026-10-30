INDIA Bloc Reschedules Impeachment Programme Against CEC To Saturday

INDIA Bloc Reschedules Public Impeachment Programme

INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold their public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday at 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The programme was rescheduled after being postponed on Friday due to rain in the national capital.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced the decision, saying it was taken by consensus to avoid inconvenience to senior leaders. Speaking to reporters in the national capital on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's program (public impeachment programme against CEC) to tomorrow at the same time because of rain. We felt that it would be uncomfortable for seniors to sit in the rain, and we will hold the same program tomorrow," he said.

Opposition Calls For Ramlila Maidan March

He also invited political parties, civil society members, journalists and other citizens to participate in the INDIA bloc's November 1 march to Ramlila Maidan. "The day after, we have a march to Ramlila Maidan. All the opposition, everybody who wants to come: political, non-political, social, service people, civil society people, journalists. Both the programs are about the demolition of Indian democracy by Narendra Modi, by Amit Shah, by Gyanesh Kumar and his crew in the Election Commission," he said.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the Union Home Minister was attempting to prevent people from travelling to Delhi to participate in the rally. "The Home Minister is trying his best to stop people from coming into Delhi, trying to ensure that our party members, common people who want to come from UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, are being stopped. And they're trying their best..." Rahul Gandhi said.

Allegations Against Government and Industrialists

He said the response to the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan would reflect public sentiment, alleging that people were angry and distressed over what he described as the disenfranchisement of millions of voters and the theft of their votes. He also accused the BJP leadership and industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani of benefiting from the alleged electoral irregularities.

Describing the planned demonstrations as a united Opposition protest, Rahul Gandhi said the parties were standing together to defend the Constitution, the idea of India and citizens' right to vote. The public impeachment programme was initially scheduled for Friday at 3.30 pm at Kharge's residence but was postponed due to rain. Ahead of the programme, INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leader Pawan Khera, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, had arrived at Kharge's residence for a meeting.

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