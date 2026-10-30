Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth's Film Nears Rs. 800 Crore Worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth's starrer continues remarkable box office run, collecting nearly Rs. 777 crore worldwide in 16 days. The sequel has outperformed original Jailer by Rs. 243 crore and is now closing in on ₹800 crore

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has continued its strong theatrical performance, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹776.95 crore after 16 days. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action drama is now within striking distance of the ₹800 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk figures cited by The Times of India, the film earned ₹5.50 crore net in India on Day 16, across 8,079 shows. Its cumulative domestic net collection reached ₹435.40 crore, while the India gross stood at ₹509.45 crore.

Overseas markets contributed ₹3 crore on Friday, taking the film's total international gross to ₹267.50 crore. Despite its impressive overall performance, domestic earnings declined by around 12% compared with the previous day's ₹6.25 crore.

Jailer 2 has established a significant lead over its predecessor at the corresponding point in their theatrical runs.

The original Jailer, released in 2023, had collected ₹533.74 crore worldwide by Day 16. In comparison, the sequel has earned ₹776.95 crore, putting it ₹243.21 crore ahead of the first instalment.

The original film's domestic net collection stood at ₹302.20 crore, while its India gross reached ₹350.74 crore. Overseas earnings contributed ₹183 crore to its worldwide total.

The sequel's Tamil version continues to lead its domestic performance, contributing ₹3.75 crore on Day 16. The Hindi version added ₹1 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹55 lakh and Kannada at ₹20 lakh.

The film enjoyed a massive opening week before settling into a more gradual pace during its second week. Its first eight days generated ₹334.35 crore in domestic net collections, while the following seven days added ₹95.55 crore.

The film has also recorded an estimated 2.93 crore admissions across India since its release. With its worldwide gross approaching ₹800 crore, Jailer 2 remains one of the biggest commercial successes of Rajinikanth's career.