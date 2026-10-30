Uzbekistan's Regional Loan Portfolio Reaches $30.17B, Accounting For 54.9%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Regions outside Tashkent city accounted for 361.6 trillion soums (about $30.17 billion), or 54.9% of Uzbekistan's total banking loan portfolio of 659.1 trillion soums (about $55 billion) as of October 1, 2026.

This was reflected in the statement by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Regions outside Tashkent city accounted for 361.6 trillion soums (about $30.17 billion), or 54.9% of the country's total loan portfolio, highlighting the significant role of regional markets in the banking system, according to Trend 's calculations.

Loans to individuals made up a substantial portion of regional lending. Nationwide, outstanding loans to individuals totaled 248.4 trillion soums (about $20.7 billion), of which 175.1 trillion soums (about $14.6 billion), or 70.5%, was attributable to regions outside Tashkent city.

This means that regional borrowers accounted for more than two-thirds of all outstanding loans to individuals nationwide, underscoring the importance of household lending in the distribution of credit across Uzbekistan.

Among the regions outside the capital, Fergana region had the largest loan portfolio, at 38.7 trillion soums (about $3.2 billion). Samarkand region ranked second with 34.5 trillion soums (about $2.87 billion), followed by Tashkent region at 31.4 trillion soums (about $2.6 billion), Andijan region at 31.2 trillion soums (about $2.6 billion), and Kashkadarya region at 31 trillion soums (about $2.58 billion).

Combined, these five regions accounted for 166.8 trillion soums (approx. $13.9 billion), or approximately 46.1% of the loan portfolio outside Tashkent city.

Regional differences were also evident in deposit distribution. Outstanding deposits in areas outside Tashkent city totaled 118.1 trillion soums (about $9.8 billion). Of this amount, 84.5 trillion soums (about $7 billion), or 71.6%, represented deposits held by individuals.

The figures highlight the importance of household savings in regional banking resources, alongside the significant contribution of lending to individuals to regional credit activity.

Overall, the data show that regions outside Tashkent city accounted for more than half of Uzbekistan's outstanding loans, while individual borrowers and depositors represented major components of regional banking activity.