Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal System Likely To Intensify Into Depression

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression on October 31, bringing rain to several districts of Andhra Pradesh and raising concerns

Andhra Pradesh is still recovering from the impact of Cyclone Arnab when another weather system formed over the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns along the state's coastline.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the low-pressure area is expected to intensify into a depression on October 31. The system is likely to strengthen gradually and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, prompting meteorologists to closely monitor its development.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining regions persisted on Friday morning. The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to approximately 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the adjoining Andaman Sea by October 31.

The developing weather system is expected to bring rainfall to parts of southern coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next three days, according to APSDMA.

On October 31, moderate rainfall is forecast in the following districts:

Manyam

Alluri Sitharama Raju

Konaseema

West Godavari

Polavaram

Markapuram

Prakasam

Nellore

Nandyal

Kadapa

Annamayya

Chittoor

Tirupati

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in several Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri, Medchal, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

The rainfall forecast comes as Andhra Pradesh continues to assess and recover from the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab.

After intensifying into a depression, the weather system is likely to move west-northwestwards and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days, the IMD said.

Meteorologists believe the system could significantly alter weather conditions across the state's coastal regions. At present, southwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the lower tropospheric levels.

With the state still recovering from Cyclone Arnab, the formation of another weather system has heightened concerns among residents and authorities.

The IMD is closely monitoring the system's movement and intensity and is expected to issue further updates as the situation develops. Coastal residents and local administrations have been advised to remain alert and follow official weather advisories.