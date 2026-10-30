Stocktwits Weekly Spread: What Shaped Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week



An AI-linked equities basket (SOX) dropped 7.2% on Friday, and the Nasdaq 100 ended its worst month since 2025.

The U.S. Dollar Index ended flat this week. The yield curve remained range-bound, with 10-year yields easing by 7 basis points over the previous week.

American sovereign debt surged during the week through Oct. 30, driven by a sharp pullback in tech shares linked to artificial intelligence and expanding corporate credit risk spreads that accelerated safe-haven flows into Treasuries.

Primary revenue channels for major American tech giants are demonstrating initial signs of cooling, even as total corporate artificial intelligence investments approach the $750 billion mark for the year. Intel (INTC) shares slipped on soft Q4 guidance, while Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) missed Q3 analyst expectations.

Meanwhile, costs to protect the debt of numerous U.S. technology heavyweights against default hit fresh record highs Friday. The protection price for Intel bonds for five years surged as much as 22.4 basis points Friday morning to 127.9 basis points a year, Bloomberg reported.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield remained below the 5.00% threshold for the second straight week. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield remained largely unchanged at 5.31% for the week ending Oct. 30.

The spread between the U.S. 10-year yield and the U.S. 2-year yield ticked marginally higher by 3 basis points to 0.33% in the week.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) ended the week 0.6% higher, its fourth straight week of gains, while the shorter-duration iShares 1-3 year ETF (SHY) added about 0.3%. The slight recovery in the shorter-duration bond ETF may reflect easing short-term inflation pressure; however, markets still factor in one more rate hike in December.

Retail sentiment on TLT and SHY was 'bullish,' with 'high' message volumes.