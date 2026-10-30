Stocktwits Weekly Spread: What Shaped Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week
|Asset / Benchmark
|Weekly Close
|Weekly Change
|U.S. Dollar Index
|101.96
|Flat
|U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield
|4.59%
|-10 bps
|U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield
|4.93%
|-7 bps
|U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield
|5.32%
|Flat
|U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread
|Flattening curve
|-
Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets
Yield curve flattening trends persisted. However, short-duration yields eased almost in tandem with the long end, keeping the gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries compressed.
Corporate credit spreads widened, signaling growing stress in corporate balance sheets. Weak tech results are deepening doubts over the AI borrowing boom even as tech giants boost their capital-spending plans. Companies have borrowed nearly $500 billion so far this year for data centers, chips, and other AI projects, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The total was about $200 billion for all of 2025.
Yet certain mega-cap tech entities have begun addressing escalating debt market anxiety. Oracle Corp., featuring the most heavily traded credit default swaps, recently announced plans to limit upcoming capital infusions to $20 billion over the next few years, helping its credit swaps improve.
International sovereign bond markets followed similar trajectories. German 10-year Bund yields and other major sovereign yields mirrored the U.S. decline, reflecting broad-based global demand for safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, the Dollar Spot Index was flat this week, extending last week's weakness against a basket of developed market currencies.
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