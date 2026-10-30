Halloween 2026: Trick-Or-Treating Timings, Age Restrictions, Safety Rules Parents Should Know

For Halloween 2026, kids will get a whole evening to take part in costume parties and decorate their houses. But there might be concerns among parents as to the appropriate time that kids will go to ask for candy and when they will get back home.

In contrast to some other organized events, the times of trick-or-treating are not standard across the US. They are dependent on many factors like tradition, the age of children, local guidelines, and the weather conditions.

Halloween 2026: When Should You Go Trick-Or-Treating?

It is common for many families to go out either late afternoon or early evening; thus, one of the most convenient starting times would be between 5 pm and 6 pm. Small children might start earlier, while older kids and teenagers – later.

Considering that Halloween in 2026 is a Saturday, then parents might consider to go out earlier without any worries about school the next day. But it would be better for parents to look for community guidelines.

At What Time Must Kids Go Back Home on Halloween?

There is no common curfew time for Halloween night. Younger kids usually end their candy hunting around 8 pm whereas older kids could go on until about 9 pm.

Children should know their returning time before they go out on Halloween night. Older kids who would be going out without their parents should have a set route, be with friends and update their parents about their whereabouts.

What Is the Age Restriction for Going Out on Halloween?

There is no age restriction all across America that would stop teenagers from participating in Halloween night. Certain towns and cities have their own regulations regarding this matter.

Rather than taking it for granted that the rule will be the same in every place, families must check with their local regulations before proceeding.

Halloween Safety Tips for Parents

Children's safety must be kept at number one on Halloween night. Young kids must always be with an adult while older kids should always travel in groups.

Additionally, parents must:



Attach reflective tape to costumes and candy sacks.

Wear flashlights or glow sticks.

Remain within the bounds of familiar areas that are brightly lit.

Utilize sidewalks and pedestrian crossings.

Only visit houses with their porch lights on. Inspect all the candy for any damage and choking hazards before allowing children to eat it.

With proper planning and a reasonable time to come back home, the family will be able to have fun on Halloween night.