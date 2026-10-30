Poland Demands Free Passage Through Hormuz

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) Poland has demanded free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, with Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski saying high energy costs had forced his country to pass a law to protect consumers.

Speaking at a press conference during the G20 meeting, Sikorski said he had reaffirmed Poland's view that the strait was international waters during discussions on energy.

He called for the“restoration of the freedom of navigation through the straits”.

His remarks came in response to a question about possible further US strikes on Iran and their impact on global energy supplies.

Sikorski said Poland bought the largest share of its oil from Saudi Arabia, with those supplies“taken north through Suez”.

Qatar, he said, had supplied 9 per cent of Poland's liquefied natural gas, or LNG. He cited those imports as a reason Poland had a direct interest in restoring navigation.

“And of course, we are an energy consumer and importer.”

Sikorski said Poland had passed a special law to shield consumers and motorists from excessive petrol and diesel prices. He did not specify the measures contained in the law.

He said“we are paying for this” and wanted oil prices to“come back to previous levels as soon as possible”.

Asked whether Polish officials had discussed Hormuz and Iran's support for Russia with Iranian officials, Sikorski replied:“Of course we did.”

On Tehran's response, he said“they have their view”, before raising allegations of Russian assistance to Iran.

He alleged that Russia was supplying Iran with targeting data and technology for hypersonic missiles“which would have the capacity to hit American warships”.

Sikorski questioned why that alleged assistance was“not a bigger issue”. He did not provide details of the transfers or identify the systems involved.

The minister also linked Europe's energy relationship with Russia to the war in Ukraine. He said Russia's return to what had been its most lucrative energy market required a fair end to the war.

Most European countries had sharply reduced their purchases of Russian energy, he said. He described the loss of that market as one of the costs Moscow faced for pursuing the war.

Russia was now selling its energy elsewhere at a steep discount, Sikorski said. Poland did not want to become dependent on supplies from a country that invaded its neighbours, he added.

Sikorski said the G20 discussions had addressed freedom of navigation, energy and food security. Despite differences among the countries represented, he argued that dialogue needed to continue.

“There are countries here represented that don't necessarily see eye to eye, but we need to keep the conversation going.”

He also called for a Black Sea ceasefire to help food exports reach countries such as Egypt. Asked about progress, he referred to Turkish and Indian initiatives and urged quick action to meet the needs of people in the Global South.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman and connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. In 2024, oil flows through it averaged about 20 million barrels a day.

About one-fifth of global LNG trade also passed through Hormuz in 2024, chiefly from Qatar. India was among the leading Asian destinations for both crude oil and LNG shipped through the strait, according to the agency.