Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: New Low-Pressure System May Bring Rain To Bengal, Kolkata Keeps Watch

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression before moving towards Andhra Pradesh. While Kolkata faces no major threat, north Bengal could see heavy rain

A new weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system, which was located over the South Andaman Sea on Friday morning, is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

According to the latest Met bulletin, the system is expected to continue moving in a west-northwestward direction towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days.

While meteorologists had initially indicated that the system could strengthen further after developing into a depression, their assessment on Friday suggested that further intensification was unlikely.

The IMD has clarified that there is currently no weather warning for West Bengal in connection with this developing system. However, meteorologists are keeping a close watch on its movement and intensity.

The fresh Bay of Bengal system is not expected to have any significant impact on Kolkata or the districts of south Bengal. However, the weather situation could be different in north Bengal, where increased moisture incursion may trigger rainfall.

According to the IMD, strong moisture flow is likely over north Bengal, creating favourable conditions for isolated heavy rainfall in some districts.

The city of Kolkata received light rain on Friday morning. However, the showers were not associated with the newly developing Bay of Bengal system. Meteorologists attributed the rainfall to residual moisture left behind by Cyclone Arnab.

The remnants of Cyclone Arnab continued to persist as a low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning.

Residents of south Bengal may have to wait a few more days for consistently dry weather. According to the IMD forecast, light rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places across all districts of south Bengal between November 1 and November 5.

However, the weather department expects conditions to gradually become drier after November 5, with dry weather likely to prevail across south Bengal.

Meanwhile, Kolkata's temperature remained below the seasonal average on Friday because of cloudy skies. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, approximately two degrees below normal.

In contrast, the minimum temperature climbed to 25.2 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees above normal. Increased moisture in the atmosphere contributed to the rise in nighttime temperatures.

With the new Bay of Bengal system under observation, the IMD will continue monitoring its movement to assess whether any changes in its track could influence weather conditions across eastern India.