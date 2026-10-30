FABTECH 2026 Booth S13053: Platinum Finishing Systems (PFS) Shows Robotic Orion-R Paint Booth And Nova Spray-To-Waste Powder Booth

MENAFN - GetNews)"PFS Orion-R open face paint booth with FANUC paint-spraying robot at FABTECH 2026, Booth S13053"Santa Rosa paint booth manufacturer Platinum Finishing Systems (PFS) exhibited at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, Booth S13053, showing the Orion-R open face paint booth equipped with a FANUC paint-spraying robot, plus the Nova spray-to-waste powder coating booth.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - October 30, 2026 - Platinum Finishing Systems (PFS), a paint booth manufacturer based at 1400 Airport Blvd in Santa Rosa, California, exhibited at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas at Booth S13053. The centerpiece of the PFS booth was the Orion-R open face paint booth equipped with a FANUC paint-spraying robot, shown alongside the PFS Nova Series spray-to-waste powder coating booth. Both booths were built at the PFS shop in Santa Rosa.

The Orion-R pairs robotic spraying with the PFS Orion Open Face Series booth. PFS designs and integrates complete robotic finishing cells, including the cell enclosure, robot mounting, color change valve manifold, fluid delivery and safety systems. PFS cells use light curtains, area scanners and interlocks per ANSI/RIA R15.06, and PFS provides robot path programming, offline simulation, and operator training and programming support. Robotic cells can run multiple part programs, called up by barcode, RFID or operator selection. More on the PFS robotic paint booth cell page:

The Orion open face booth uses cross-draft airflow: air enters through the open front and exits through exhaust filters on the rear wall, so overspray is pulled away from the operator, and the open front lets large and irregularly shaped parts be loaded without disassembly. Orion open face booths are ETL listed (Intertek) for the USA and Canada, manufactured in the USA, built to NFPA 33 standards and paired with the UL 508A certified PFS Core Control Panel, which has spray, flash and cure modes.

The Nova spray-to-waste powder coating booth is a non-recovery booth built for frequent color changes, batch operations and job shops. Overspray is captured in a 3-stage filtration system: a sacrificial pre-filter pad, a pleated media filter and a deep-pocket bag filter. Because powder is caught in replaceable filter media rather than a reclaim system, a color change requires only a filter swap. Filtered air is returned to the facility, so no exhaust stack is required. Each booth ships with a UL 508A certified control panel, and the air solenoid valve to the spray equipment opens only when the exhaust fan is confirmed running. The booth is available in open-face or fully enclosed configurations, with a conveyorized option, and PFS Nova Series spray-to-waste booths are manufactured in Santa Rosa, CA. See the PFS spray-to-waste powder coating booth page:

PFS ships its booths to all 50 states and provides project support from order through installation. PFS also builds industrial ovens and complete automated finishing lines.

PFS will also exhibit at FABTECH Mexico, May 4–6, 2027, at Cintermex in Monterrey, Nuevo León (Booth 3612), and at FABTECH 2027, September 13–16, 2027, at McCormick Place in Chicago (Booth D40145, a 20x50 island booth).

"FABTECH gave us a chance to show buyers what we build in Santa Rosa: the Orion-R with a FANUC paint-spraying robot and our Nova spray-to-waste powder booth," said Chris Hluz, President, Platinum Finishing Systems (PFS).

Companies planning a new paint booth, powder booth or robotic cell can request a quote at

About Platinum Finishing Systems (PFS)

Platinum Finishing Systems (PFS), founded in 2014 and based in Santa Rosa, California, designs, manufactures, installs and services spray paint booths, powder coating systems, industrial ovens and automated finishing lines. PFS booths are ETL listed (Intertek) for the USA and Canada, and PFS ships to all 50 states. Learn more at