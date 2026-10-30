Russian Aggression Destroys 25% Of Ukraine's Biodiversity, Forces 10 National Parks To Cease Operations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine reported this, Ukrinform says.

The Ukrainian delegation focused its address, in particular, on the large-scale consequences of Russia's armed aggression for Ukraine's natural environment.

“According to data presented by the Ukrainian side, 25% of Ukraine's biodiversity has already been destroyed as a result of Russian aggression. Some 2.9 million hectares of protected areas of national and international importance, as well as hundreds of plant and animal species, are under threat. Ten national nature parks, eight nature reserves and two biosphere reserves have ceased operations. The damage to Ukraine's biodiversity is estimated at more than $6 trillion,” the statement said.

Ukraine also drew attention to the global imbalance between rising military spending and insufficient funding for nature conservation. A case in point is that Russia spends more on its war against Ukraine than the world plans to allocate annually to biodiversity conservation under Target 19 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Ukraine called for more resources to be directed toward establishing peace and preserving biodiversity.

Ukraine has already taken important steps to fulfill its international commitments. In June 2026, the government approved Ukraine's Biodiversity Conservation Strategy through 2035 and an action plan for its implementation, developed with consideration of the 23 global targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. In October, Ukraine submitted its Seventh National Report on the implementation of the Convention to its Secretariat.

The Ukrainian delegation also proposed considering changes to the Convention's rules and procedures to prevent its work from being blocked by states recognized by the international community as aggressors.

As part of the conference, the Ukrainian side is holding meetings with international partners, discussing environmental protection projects and opportunities to secure financial and technical support for ecosystem restoration.

Autopsy on dead dolphin conducted in Odesa to examine possible impact of war

Another priority for Ukraine's participation in COP17 is preparations for its chairmanship of the Carpathian Convention, which will begin in December 2026. Ukraine is working to strengthen cooperation between global and regional environmental protection mechanisms, in particular to preserve the mountain ecosystems of the Carpathians.

As reported by Ukrinform, the damage caused by the war to the nature reserve fund in the Kherson region has exceeded UAH 1.28 trillion.