US Blockade The Main Obstacle For Development In Cuba



Cuba denounces impact of the blockade on Telecommunications at UN

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

HAVANA, Cuba, (ACN) – The Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations denounced the impact of the United States' economic, commercial, and financial blockade on the country's development during the Policy Dialogue between the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative and the UN Task Force on Partnerships for the 2030 Agenda.

According to a statement on the Cuban Permanent Mission to the United Nations' Facebook page, Daylenis Moreno Guerra, ambassador and deputy permanent representative of Cuba to the UN, affirmed that the economic, commercial, and financial blockade, exacerbated by the energy embargo, constitutes the main external obstacle to national development and a serious impediment to achieving the 2030 Agenda.

The diplomat pointed out that unilateral coercive measures, along with inequalities in the international economic order and limitations in access to financing, technology, and markets, disproportionately affect developing countries.

In this context, she emphasised that, with five years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, it is essential to eliminate these obstacles and promote a fairer and more equitable international environment.

Moreno Guerra reaffirmed the need to guarantee predictable, concessional, and additional financing, as well as access to technologies and strengthened international cooperation, through partnerships based on solidarity and respect for national priorities. She reiterated Cuba's support for the Global Development Initiative, considering it a valuable instrument for promoting cooperation and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The ambassador highlighted that, despite the impact of the blockade, Cuba continues to make progress in key sectors and shares experiences with countries of the Global South, while also stressing the urgent need for political will and international coherence to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations denounced the impact of the United States' economic, commercial, and financial blockade on the development of telecommunications during the 48th session of the UN Information Committee.

According to a statement on the Cuban Permanent Mission to the United Nations' Facebook page, Ernesto Soberon Guzman, ambassador and permanent representative of Cuba to the UN, reaffirmed his delegation's commitment to building a more just and inclusive international information order and acknowledged the work of the Department of Global Communications.

The diplomat emphasised the importance of ensuring the accuracy, objectivity, and integrity of information and highlighted the promotion of multilingualism as a tool to expand equitable access to information in multiple languages.

He noted that the computerisation of society is a strategic priority for Cuba, geared toward sustainable development and social inclusion, supported by the country's scientific and human potential and a strategy of technological sovereignty. He denounced the fact that these efforts are hampered by the aggressive policies of the United States government, which restrict access to infrastructure, digital services, and technological platforms, and hinder connectivity and international cooperation.

The ambassador warned about the misuse of cyberspace and radio and television broadcasts against Cuba for destabilising purposes, in violation of international law, and reiterated his country's commitment to the responsible use of technology.