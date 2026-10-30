PM Modi To Pay Tributes At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel's 151St Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Saturday, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary, at around 9 a.m.

He is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 31 tourism and infrastructure projects in the Statue of Unity area, with a combined outlay of Rs 426.71 crore.

Of these, 23 projects worth Rs 307.83 crore are to be inaugurated, while foundation stones will be laid for eight projects worth Rs 118.88 crore.

The projects to be inaugurated include an IRCTC hotel built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, an Ekta Cruise costing Rs 16 crore, a Rain Forest attraction worth Rs 14.30 crore and an Eco Trail costing Rs 3.67 crore.

The package also includes sewage and water treatment plants, travelators, a parade track, staff quarters, road improvements, facade lighting at the Statue of Unity campus and the development of Ekta Prakash Parv.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi visited the 'Ekta Prakash Parv-2026' at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, taking in illuminated displays depicting the cultural traditions of the country's four regions, a day before the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During the visit, PM Modi viewed the indoor section of the illumination festival, which has been divided into four zones representing North, East, West and South India.

PM Modi will also visit the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika before participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at around 5:30 p.m.

The programme will include the Ekta Parade featuring Central Armed Police Forces, state police forces and central police organisations.

A theatrical presentation on 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' by the National School of Drama will involve around 2,000 artistes from 126 districts affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

Tableaux and cultural performances will be based on the theme 'Vande Mataram', with around 5,000 artistes from across the country taking part in the larger cultural presentation.