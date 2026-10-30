ISKCON Assam Marks 50 Years Of Spiritual Journey With Golden Jubilee

Celebrating 50 Years of Spiritual Heritage in Assam

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Marking 50 glorious years of its spiritual journey in the sacred land of Northeast India, a region blessed over 500 years ago by great Vaishnava saints Srimanta Shankardev and Sri Madhavdev, ISKCON Assam has grandly commenced its Golden Jubilee celebrations alongside the ISKCON Assam Namhatta Sanmilan and Bhakta Mahotsav.

At a time when the world is afflicted by violence, crimes, hatred, pandemics, natural calamities, and wars, humanity is restlessly searching for peace. Krishna consciousness offers the ultimate remedy to these global crises. All social evils can be eradicated by following the four foundational principles taught by ISKCON founder Acharya A. C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. These principles mandate abstaining from illicit sex, intoxication, meat-eating, and gambling, along with chanting the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra. This profound philosophy of Sanatana Dharma is being celebrated for the first time on such a grand scale in the heart of Guwahati.

Inauguration and Distinguished Presence

The grand inaugural ceremony was held on Friday at the open grounds of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Panjabari, Guwahati. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the occasion as the Chief Guest and officially inaugurated the celebrations in the presence of Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal.

In his inspiring address, the Governor stated that the ideals of Srimanta Shankardev and Madhavdev, combined with Srila Prabhupada's spiritual consciousness, provide the precise path to eliminate immorality, violence, and unrest from society, praising ISKCON's 50-year journey as an invaluable contribution to Assam's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Key Figures and Commemorative Events

The proceedings were anchored by Radhe Debi Dasi Bhattacharya Mataji, during which all distinguished guests jointly unveiled the colourful souvenir book of ISKCON Assam's Golden Jubilee, titled "Panchajanya". The inaugural event witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including Governing Body Commissioner for ISKCON Bhaktipurushottam Swami Maharaj, ISKCON Namhatta Director Gouranga Prem Karunashama Swami Maharaj, and Guwahati University Vice Chancellor Noni Gopal Mahanta. The gathering was also attended by Barpeta Satra Satradhikar Babul Chandra Das Kashyap, Bharatiya Janata Party Assam Pradesh General Secretary Anup Barman, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary media advisor Apurba Adhikari, and senior spiritual monks arriving directly from Mayapur Dham.

Additionally, Madhav Hari Das Prabhu, visiting from ISKCON Mayapur, highlighted in his address that holding continuous Hari Nam kirtans during the sacred month of Kati in the heart of Guwahati has given a magnificent new dimension to the propagation of Neo-Vaishnavism across Assam. Media Coordinator of ISKCON Guwahati, Sailendra Pandey, said that the festival features a vibrant lineup of spiritual events, including Japa mala sessions, Vedic dances, Gita sloka recitations, Sattriya Nritya performances, Bargeet renditions, and prasad distribution.

A Legacy of Faith and Unity

ISKCON Assam has completed 50 glorious years of its spiritual journey in the sacred land of Northeast India. With thousands of devout participants arriving from approximately 25 districts, the premises of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra have transformed into a joyous, spiritually charged atmosphere. Karunamaya Chaitanya Das Kaushik Prabhu, the Chief Organiser of ISKCON Namhatta Assam, has cordially appealed for the continued active cooperation and presence of all citizens in this noble endeavour to establish peace, unity, and true dharma in society. (ANI)

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