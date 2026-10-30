Prfoods Consolidated Audited Annual Report 2025/2026
|2025/2026
|mln EUR
|Discontinued operations
|Continuing operations
|Continuing operations total
|Discontinued and continuing operations total
|United Kingdom
|Central operations
|Revenue from external customers
|1.9
|13.4
|0.0
|13.4
|15.3
|EBITDA
|-1.0
|0.4
|-0.3
|0.1
|-0.9
|Operating profit (loss)
|-1.3
|0.1
|-0.3
|-0.2
|-1.5
|Profit (loss) before tax
|-0.2
|0.0
|-2.3
|-2.3
|-2.5
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|-0.2
|0.0
|-2.3
|-2.3
|-2.5
The Group's revenue from the Saaremaa and Scotland production units amounted to EUR 15.3 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 18.5%. Revenue from the Scotland unit amounted to EUR 13.4 million, down 3.1% compared with the previous year, reflecting weak consumer demand, pricing pressure, tax changes and uncertainty in the retail and HoReCa sectors. Despite challenging market conditions, the Group maintained a strong market position and profitability: the Scotland production unit ended the financial year with an operating profit of EUR 0.1 million (2024/2025: EUR 0.8 million).
The Group ended the 2025/2026 financial year with a loss. The Group's total net loss from discontinued and continuing operations amounted to EUR 2.5 million. The net loss from discontinued operations was EUR 0.2 million; excluding the one-off gain from the disposal of the production unit, the loss would have amounted to EUR 1.3 million (2024/2025: loss of EUR 1.0 million).
Continuing operations generated a net loss of EUR 2.3 million (2024/2025: net profit of EUR 8.3 million, including a EUR 7.3 million gain from the restructuring of debt obligations). The result was affected by EUR 1.9 million of interest expense recognised on the restructured debt obligations using the effective interest method. The nominal interest rate on the loans is 0% and, in accordance with the restructuring agreement, no interest payments are made, thereby reducing pressure on cash flows and supporting the implementation of the Group's strategic objectives. The Scotland unit ended the financial year at break-even (2024/2025: profit of EUR 0.5 million).
The Management Board is focused on restoring the profitability of the Scotland unit and improving operational efficiency, with the objective of increasing cash flows, strengthening the Group's capital position and achieving the targets set out in the restructuring agreement.
We would like to thank all our employees, business partners and investors for their commitment and trust. The restructuring measures implemented have laid the foundation for a stronger Group and ensured the continuation of the Group's operations.
Consolidated statement of financial position
|EUR '000
|30.06.2026
|30.06.2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|149
|305
|Trade and other receivables
|3,091
|1,546
|Prepayments
|391
|182
|Inventories
|894
|1,656
|Total current assets
|4,525
|3,689
|Tangible assets
|1,653
|3,595
|Intangible assets
|12,772
|12,956
|Total non-current assets
|14,425
|16,552
|TOTAL ASSETS
|18,950
|20,240
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|2,851
|971
|Trade and other payables
|1,195
|1,563
|Total current liabilities
|4,046
|2,534
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|5,413
|5,514
|Trade and other payables
|29
|30
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,379
|1,421
|Government grants
|132
|213
|Total non-current liabilities
|6,953
|7,179
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|10,999
|9,713
|Share capital
|7,737
|7,737
|Share premium
|14,007
|14,007
|Treasury shares
|-390
|-390
|Statutory capital reserve
|418
|51
|Currency translation differences
|421
|451
|Retained profit (loss)
|-14,242
|-11,327
|Equity attributable to parent
|7,951
|10,528
|TOTAL EQUITY
|7,951
|10,528
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|18,950
|20,240
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|EUR '000
|2025/2026
|2024/2025
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|13,374
|13,797
|Cost of goods sold
|-10,357
|-9,906
|Gross profit
|3,017
|3,891
|Operating expenses
|-3,401
|-3,506
|Selling and distribution expenses
|-2,066
|-2,102
|Administrative expenses
|-1,335
|-1,405
|Other income / expense
|120
|-66
|Operating profit (loss)
|-264
|318
|Financial income / expenses
|-1,984
|8,372
|Share of result of associates and joint ventures
|0
|-139
|Profit (loss) from the sale of the subsidiary
|0
|0
|Profit (Loss) before tax
|-2,248
|8,551
|Income tax
|-58
|-244
|Net profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations
|-2,306
|8,307
|Discontinued operations
|Net profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations
|-246
|-967
|Allocation of net profit (loss) for the period:
| Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|-2,552
|7,339
|Total net profit (loss) for the period
|-2,552
|7,339
|Other comprehensive income
|Foreign exchange differences
|-30
|12
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|-2,582
|7,351
|Allocation of comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
|Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|-2,582
|7,351
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-2,582
|7,351
|Earnings (loss) per share (EUR)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share (EUR)
|-0.07
|0.19
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EUR)
|-0.07
|0.16
|Earnings (loss) per share (EUR) from continuing operations
|Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
|-0.06
|0.22
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EUR)
|-0.06
|0.19
|Kristjan Kotkas
|Member of the Management Board
|...
Attachment
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PRF_annual_report_2025_2026_ENG (3)
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