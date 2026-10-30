Prfoods Consolidated Audited Annual Report 2025/2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management Commentary In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Group continued to implement the debt restructuring plan agreed in the 2024/2025 financial year. At the end of the financial year, the Group successfully completed its exit from the Saaremaa production unit in Estonia, resulting in a one-off gain of EUR 1.0 million, with total proceeds from the disposal amounting to EUR 2.3 million. The sale of the Saaremaa unit brought the Group's production activities in Estonia to an end and enables the Group to focus on higher value-added products in the UK market. The Management Board would like to thank the Saaremaa team for their contribution and acknowledge Management Board member Timo Pärn for his work in managing the unit and the Group as a whole. The table below provides a summary of the Group's results from discontinued and continuing operations.

2025/2026 mln EUR Discontinued operations Continuing operations Continuing operations total Discontinued and continuing operations total United Kingdom Central operations Revenue from external customers 1.9 13.4 0.0 13.4 15.3 EBITDA -1.0 0.4 -0.3 0.1 -0.9 Operating profit (loss) -1.3 0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -1.5 Profit (loss) before tax -0.2 0.0 -2.3 -2.3 -2.5 Net profit (loss) for the period -0.2 0.0 -2.3 -2.3 -2.5



The Group's revenue from the Saaremaa and Scotland production units amounted to EUR 15.3 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 18.5%. Revenue from the Scotland unit amounted to EUR 13.4 million, down 3.1% compared with the previous year, reflecting weak consumer demand, pricing pressure, tax changes and uncertainty in the retail and HoReCa sectors. Despite challenging market conditions, the Group maintained a strong market position and profitability: the Scotland production unit ended the financial year with an operating profit of EUR 0.1 million (2024/2025: EUR 0.8 million).

The Group ended the 2025/2026 financial year with a loss. The Group's total net loss from discontinued and continuing operations amounted to EUR 2.5 million. The net loss from discontinued operations was EUR 0.2 million; excluding the one-off gain from the disposal of the production unit, the loss would have amounted to EUR 1.3 million (2024/2025: loss of EUR 1.0 million).

Continuing operations generated a net loss of EUR 2.3 million (2024/2025: net profit of EUR 8.3 million, including a EUR 7.3 million gain from the restructuring of debt obligations). The result was affected by EUR 1.9 million of interest expense recognised on the restructured debt obligations using the effective interest method. The nominal interest rate on the loans is 0% and, in accordance with the restructuring agreement, no interest payments are made, thereby reducing pressure on cash flows and supporting the implementation of the Group's strategic objectives. The Scotland unit ended the financial year at break-even (2024/2025: profit of EUR 0.5 million).

The Management Board is focused on restoring the profitability of the Scotland unit and improving operational efficiency, with the objective of increasing cash flows, strengthening the Group's capital position and achieving the targets set out in the restructuring agreement.

We would like to thank all our employees, business partners and investors for their commitment and trust. The restructuring measures implemented have laid the foundation for a stronger Group and ensured the continuation of the Group's operations.

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR '000 30.06.2026 30.06.2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 149 305 Trade and other receivables 3,091 1,546 Prepayments 391 182 Inventories 894 1,656 Total current assets 4,525 3,689 Tangible assets 1,653 3,595 Intangible assets 12,772 12,956 Total non-current assets 14,425 16,552 TOTAL ASSETS 18,950 20,240 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 2,851 971 Trade and other payables 1,195 1,563 Total current liabilities 4,046 2,534 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,413 5,514 Trade and other payables 29 30 Deferred tax liabilities 1,379 1,421 Government grants 132 213 Total non-current liabilities 6,953 7,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,999 9,713 Share capital 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 418 51 Currency translation differences 421 451 Retained profit (loss) -14,242 -11,327 Equity attributable to parent 7,951 10,528 TOTAL EQUITY 7,951 10,528 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 18,950 20,240

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

EUR '000 2025/2026 2024/2025 Continuing operations Revenue 13,374 13,797 Cost of goods sold -10,357 -9,906 Gross profit 3,017 3,891 Operating expenses -3,401 -3,506 Selling and distribution expenses -2,066 -2,102 Administrative expenses -1,335 -1,405 Other income / expense 120 -66 Operating profit (loss) -264 318 Financial income / expenses -1,984 8,372 Share of result of associates and joint ventures 0 -139 Profit (loss) from the sale of the subsidiary 0 0 Profit (Loss) before tax -2,248 8,551 Income tax -58 -244 Net profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations -2,306 8,307 Discontinued operations Net profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations -246 -967 Allocation of net profit (loss) for the period: Attributable to shareholders of the parent company

-2,552 7,339 Total net profit (loss) for the period -2,552 7,339 Other comprehensive income Foreign exchange differences -30 12 Total comprehensive income (loss) -2,582 7,351 Allocation of comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Attributable to shareholders of the parent company -2,582 7,351 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -2,582 7,351 Earnings (loss) per share (EUR) Basic earnings (loss) per share (EUR) -0.07 0.19 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EUR) -0.07 0.16 Earnings (loss) per share (EUR) from continuing operations Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.06 0.22 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EUR) -0.06 0.19





Kristjan Kotkas Member of the Management Board ...

Attachment

PRF_annual_report_2025_2026_ENG (3)