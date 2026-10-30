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Prfoods Consolidated Audited Annual Report 2025/2026


Date: 2026-10-30 08:45:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management Commentary

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Group continued to implement the debt restructuring plan agreed in the 2024/2025 financial year. At the end of the financial year, the Group successfully completed its exit from the Saaremaa production unit in Estonia, resulting in a one-off gain of EUR 1.0 million, with total proceeds from the disposal amounting to EUR 2.3 million. The sale of the Saaremaa unit brought the Group's production activities in Estonia to an end and enables the Group to focus on higher value-added products in the UK market. The Management Board would like to thank the Saaremaa team for their contribution and acknowledge Management Board member Timo Pärn for his work in managing the unit and the Group as a whole.

The table below provides a summary of the Group's results from discontinued and continuing operations.

2025/2026
mln EUR Discontinued operations Continuing operations Continuing operations total Discontinued and continuing operations total
United Kingdom Central operations
Revenue from external customers 1.9 13.4 0.0 13.4 15.3
EBITDA -1.0 0.4 -0.3 0.1 -0.9
Operating profit (loss) -1.3 0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -1.5
Profit (loss) before tax -0.2 0.0 -2.3 -2.3 -2.5
Net profit (loss) for the period -0.2 0.0 -2.3 -2.3 -2.5


The Group's revenue from the Saaremaa and Scotland production units amounted to EUR 15.3 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 18.5%. Revenue from the Scotland unit amounted to EUR 13.4 million, down 3.1% compared with the previous year, reflecting weak consumer demand, pricing pressure, tax changes and uncertainty in the retail and HoReCa sectors. Despite challenging market conditions, the Group maintained a strong market position and profitability: the Scotland production unit ended the financial year with an operating profit of EUR 0.1 million (2024/2025: EUR 0.8 million).

The Group ended the 2025/2026 financial year with a loss. The Group's total net loss from discontinued and continuing operations amounted to EUR 2.5 million. The net loss from discontinued operations was EUR 0.2 million; excluding the one-off gain from the disposal of the production unit, the loss would have amounted to EUR 1.3 million (2024/2025: loss of EUR 1.0 million).

Continuing operations generated a net loss of EUR 2.3 million (2024/2025: net profit of EUR 8.3 million, including a EUR 7.3 million gain from the restructuring of debt obligations). The result was affected by EUR 1.9 million of interest expense recognised on the restructured debt obligations using the effective interest method. The nominal interest rate on the loans is 0% and, in accordance with the restructuring agreement, no interest payments are made, thereby reducing pressure on cash flows and supporting the implementation of the Group's strategic objectives. The Scotland unit ended the financial year at break-even (2024/2025: profit of EUR 0.5 million).

The Management Board is focused on restoring the profitability of the Scotland unit and improving operational efficiency, with the objective of increasing cash flows, strengthening the Group's capital position and achieving the targets set out in the restructuring agreement.

We would like to thank all our employees, business partners and investors for their commitment and trust. The restructuring measures implemented have laid the foundation for a stronger Group and ensured the continuation of the Group's operations.

Consolidated statement of financial position

EUR '000 30.06.2026 30.06.2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents 149 305
Trade and other receivables 3,091 1,546
Prepayments 391 182
Inventories 894 1,656
Total current assets 4,525 3,689
Tangible assets 1,653 3,595
Intangible assets 12,772 12,956
Total non-current assets 14,425 16,552
TOTAL ASSETS 18,950 20,240
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities 2,851 971
Trade and other payables 1,195 1,563
Total current liabilities 4,046 2,534
Interest-bearing liabilities 5,413 5,514
Trade and other payables 29 30
Deferred tax liabilities 1,379 1,421
Government grants 132 213
Total non-current liabilities 6,953 7,179
TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,999 9,713
Share capital 7,737 7,737
Share premium 14,007 14,007
Treasury shares -390 -390
Statutory capital reserve 418 51
Currency translation differences 421 451
Retained profit (loss) -14,242 -11,327
Equity attributable to parent 7,951 10,528
TOTAL EQUITY 7,951 10,528
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 18,950 20,240

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

EUR '000 2025/2026 2024/2025
Continuing operations
Revenue 13,374 13,797
Cost of goods sold -10,357 -9,906
Gross profit 3,017 3,891
Operating expenses -3,401 -3,506
Selling and distribution expenses -2,066 -2,102
Administrative expenses -1,335 -1,405
Other income / expense 120 -66
Operating profit (loss) -264 318
Financial income / expenses -1,984 8,372
Share of result of associates and joint ventures 0 -139
Profit (loss) from the sale of the subsidiary 0 0
Profit (Loss) before tax -2,248 8,551
Income tax -58 -244
Net profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations -2,306 8,307
Discontinued operations
Net profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations -246 -967
Allocation of net profit (loss) for the period:
Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
-2,552 7,339
Total net profit (loss) for the period -2,552 7,339
Other comprehensive income
Foreign exchange differences -30 12
Total comprehensive income (loss) -2,582 7,351
Allocation of comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
Attributable to shareholders of the parent company -2,582 7,351
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -2,582 7,351
Earnings (loss) per share (EUR)
Basic earnings (loss) per share (EUR) -0.07 0.19
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EUR) -0.07 0.16
Earnings (loss) per share (EUR) from continuing operations
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.06 0.22
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EUR) -0.06 0.19


Kristjan Kotkas
Member of the Management Board
...

Attachment

  • PRF_annual_report_2025_2026_ENG (3)

MENAFN30102026004107003653ID1111893762


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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