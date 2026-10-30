SKX Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that Skechers' inside management devised a fraudulent scheme to buy out the Company's unaffiliated shareholders at an artificially depressed price of $63 per share in a $9.4 billion take-private transaction.

Investors who sold Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A common stock during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP before December 21, 2026 for information about the lawsuit.

Why Was Skechers Sued?

According to the complaint, Skechers was involved in a take-private acquisition by 3G Capital Partners L.P. that closed on September 25, 2025.

Plaintiff alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants: (i) falsely asserted that the take-private acquisition and the $63 per share consideration were fair; (ii) made materially misleading statements about the mixed merger consideration and the impact of the U.S. and China tariffs on the Company; and (iii) misled investors about strategic alternatives and purported efforts to explore such alternatives. The Complaint further alleges that certain defendants, including 3G Capital and Greenhill, engaged in a scheme and course of conduct to deceive Skechers shareholders.

Plaintiff contends that defendants' wrongful acts and omissions caused plaintiff and the Class to suffer damages through the sale of their Skechers' shares at artificially deflated prices during the Class Period. Additionally, had plaintiff and the Class not been induced to sell at deflated prices, they could have secured the fair value of their shares through an appraisal proceeding.

What Can Former Skecher Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who sold Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A common stock during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP before the December 15, 2026 deadline for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Skechers U.S.A., Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Skechers U.S.A., Inc. settles, or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









